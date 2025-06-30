Miami Commit Dereon Coleman Lights Up Overtime 7 on 7 While Repping Cam Ward
With the first throw of the weekend, Dereon Coleman stole the show with a few other top Miami Hurricanes targets during Overtime's Seven on Seven.
The Canes have a future superstar on their hands as their 2026 quarterback commit, and he did it all while wearing a Cam Ward Miami jersey. That is the player he models his game after, and his talented arm showed it.
Coleman is set to be the future Canes quarterback at least for two to possibly three years once he steps foot on campus. That is how high the hopes are for the future talent. He was surgical over the weekend, throwing touchdown after touchdown while also playing a clean game.
Read More Dereon Coleman News on Miami Hurricanes on SI:
Miami Quarterback Commit Compares Himself to Cam Ward
Miami 2026 Quarterback Commit Ranked Top 10 In Latest Rankings
Miami Quarterback Commit Dereon Coleman Doesn't Want to See Other Schools
His deep ball is effortless, and he has a wacky release (in a good way) that allows him to get the ball out anytime and place it anywhere. Training with Ward has only made him play like it as well.
"They saw what Cam (Ward) did and they only got a year of that," Coleman said. "Imagine me being there for 3-4 years. That says it all. We are going to go win a national championship."
This senior year for the quarterback is going to be one for the history books. He has the future to set himself up as he nears the coveted five-star ranking, which would add another five-star to the stacked 2026 Hurricanes class that is currently ranked at No. 6.