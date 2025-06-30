All Hurricanes

Miami Commit Dereon Coleman Lights Up Overtime 7 on 7 While Repping Cam Ward

The Miami Hurricanes have a future superstar on their hands as their 2026 quarterback commit, Dereon Coleman, put on a show over the weekend.

Justice Sandle

Miami QB Commit Dereon Coleman repping a Cam Ward tshirt at the OT7 Playoffs
Miami QB Commit Dereon Coleman repping a Cam Ward tshirt at the OT7 Playoffs / Christian Proscia
With the first throw of the weekend, Dereon Coleman stole the show with a few other top Miami Hurricanes targets during Overtime's Seven on Seven.

The Canes have a future superstar on their hands as their 2026 quarterback commit, and he did it all while wearing a Cam Ward Miami jersey. That is the player he models his game after, and his talented arm showed it.

Coleman is set to be the future Canes quarterback at least for two to possibly three years once he steps foot on campus. That is how high the hopes are for the future talent. He was surgical over the weekend, throwing touchdown after touchdown while also playing a clean game.

His deep ball is effortless, and he has a wacky release (in a good way) that allows him to get the ball out anytime and place it anywhere. Training with Ward has only made him play like it as well.

"They saw what Cam (Ward) did and they only got a year of that," Coleman said. "Imagine me being there for 3-4 years. That says it all. We are going to go win a national championship."

This senior year for the quarterback is going to be one for the history books. He has the future to set himself up as he nears the coveted five-star ranking, which would add another five-star to the stacked 2026 Hurricanes class that is currently ranked at No. 6.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

