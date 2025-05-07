All Hurricanes

Miami 2026 Quarterback Commit Ranked Top 10 In Latest Rankings

The Miami Hurricanes have one of the best rising talents coming in the next year at quarterback, with Dereon Coleman continuing to impress.

He is a top ten quarterback in the 2026 class, and he continues to grow his stock despite not paying attention to the talented players. Some know how talented he is. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward worked out with him and loved what he saw from the future Hurricanes.

Many might not know about the talented quarterback because of his lack of size but he has a rocket arm and continues to improve week in and out. The future of the future quarterback room of the Hurricanes looks bright.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)

