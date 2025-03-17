All Hurricanes

Miami Quarterback Commit Dereon Coleman Doesn't Want to See Other Schools

The Miami Hurricanes four-star quarterback commit doesn't want to see other schools and is confused as to why they continue to send him invites.

Justice Sandle

Jones quarterback Dereon Coleman sets up to throw during practice Friday in Orlando.
Jones quarterback Dereon Coleman sets up to throw during practice Friday in Orlando. / Jon Santucci/USA Today Florida Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
Miami's four-star quarterback commit would like for other schools to stop trying to recruit him.

Dereon Coleman has been committed to the Hurricanes since early July 2024 and has not been interested in other schools trying to recruit the talented quarterback.

"My recruitment has been shut down since I committed," Coleman said. "I don't know why schools keep offering me. I'm not going to see any other schools. I only have one official visit and that's Miami."

The Orlando, Fla. native still won't budge even with the amount of pressure sent his way. It's simple. The "U" is about family and causes him to not turn his eye.

"I've always been all in on Miami," Coleman said. "The coaching staff, how they treat my family making sure all of us are great is what helps the most."

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)

Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.

