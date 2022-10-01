CB Chris Ewald Wants to See How Hurricanes 'Face Adversity,' Talks Gameday Visit

Local 2025 cornerback Chris Ewald is shaping up as one of the best defensive backs in his recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot corner was ranked as the No. 24 player and third-best cornerback in his class by Rivals and is off to a strong start in his sophomore season with Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) Prep. Through the Lions' first five games, Ewald has seven tackles, seven pass deflections and three interceptions.

His recruitment has also been heating up, with powerhouse programs like Pitt, Florida, Penn State, Oregon and Ole Miss offering Ewald this past August.

Miami, a school that originally offered Ewald over a year ago, has also stayed in close contact with the talented defensive back.

"I love the school. I’ve been there multiple times," Ewald told All Hurricanes on Saturday. "I’ve got a good relationship with [UM defensive analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke].”

Ewald took part in Miami's private cookout in late July, which was the fourth time that he had visited the school. He is also planning to visit Miami again for its rivalry game on Nov. 5 against Florida State, although this is not confirmed.

The Hurricanes have struggled as of late, tacking on two straight losses against both Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State. Ewald wants to see how Miami responds after these recent defeats.

"I just want to see how they face adversity," Ewald said.

Miami will get this chance at redemption on Oct. 8 when it plays North Carolina, while Chaminade-Madonna, which along with Ewald features many other Miami targets, plays its next game on Oct. 13 against Somerset Academy Key (Fla.) High School.

