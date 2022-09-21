Watch: Hurricanes Recruits Battle in Game of High School Powerhouses

In what was arguable the high school game of the year in South Florida, Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) edged out American Heritage Plantation (Fla.), 42-34.

The two squads featured an abundance of Miami Hurricanes targets in each of the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles.

Check out the highlights from this contest in the video above.

Chaminade-Madonna was led by an explosive wide receiver trio of 2024 Jeremiah Smith, 2024 Joshisa Trader and 2023 Edwin Joseph. Both Trader and Joseph are also being recruited by colleges as defensive backs.

The Lions also star many other players who have earned a Miami offer, including 2024 running back Davion Gause, 2024 safety Zaquan Patterson, 2025 cornerback Chris Ewald and 2023 offensive tackle and Maryland commit Deandre Duffus.

American Heritage rosters many prospects that the Hurricanes are recruiting, such as Ohio State commits Brandon Innis and Mark Fletcher, as well as North Carolina State commit Daemon Fagan, 2023 cornerback Damari Brown and 2025 running back Byron Louis and 2026 wide receiver Malachi Toney.

The most competitive matchup of the night was out wide between Chaminade's Smith and Heritage's Brown. The two went at it throughout the game, with each player making notable plays against the other.

Brown had two spectacular pass deflections in the end zone while matched up against the talented junior wideout. Smith got the last laugh; however, as he beat the cornerback on a slant route and rumbled for a touchdown to give the Lions a commanding two-score lead.

In MaxPreps' latest national high school football rankings, Chaminade-Madonna moved up from No. 10 to No. 6, while American Heritage dropped one spot from No. 13 to No. 14.

