FSU Commit Kam Davis Wants to See 'Atmosphere and Environment' at Miami

Highly ranked running back Kam Davis has been a staple of Florida State's 2024 recruiting class since his commitment to the Seminoles on Feb. 25, 2021. The pledge came only 21 days after receiving an offer from the school.

The reasoning for this early decision is built on the relationships the Dougherty (Ga.) High School product has been able to form with Mike Novell 's staff.

“The coaching staff … they push recruits and they talk to us like we’re grown young men and not just athletes. They talk to us about family. They talk to us about relationships, football, everything that you can think of," Davis said about why he pledged to the Seminoles. "Just being able to hang around the coaches and get to know them at a level without football was very impressive and eye-catching to me.“

This means a lot to Davis, who wants to continue inspiring and leading the next generation of players through his own football journey.

“That’s the biggest thing to me, being able to create things for the next culture and generation," Davis said. It’s all a great feeling. I feel like I’m one of the most blessed people in the world right now because a lot of the youth players, they see me and they just looks shook so being able to talk to them and do whatever I can to make sure that they feel like they could be the best like me means a lot.”

Davis has also been able to form a strong bond with the Miami Hurricanes staff, as he and head coach Mario Cristobal are in constant contact.

The running back received an offer from Miami in May 2022.

"I actually got the offer while I was at one of my 7-on-7 tournaments … It was shocking because I always thought I wouldn’t get an offer from Miami and when I got it I was blessed, and I was very thankful," Davis said.

"Coach Cristobal, we talk. He sends me messages every morning praising God and keeping me level so, with that, I’m very blessed to see he’s pushing and he wants me at Miami.”

While nothing is finalized regarding a date, Davis wants to check out Miami's campus in the future to take in the atmosphere and understand what UM's fanbase is like.

"The biggest thing right now is just getting up on campus and seeing the atmosphere and environment, that’s one of the biggest things I want to get to do for Miami," Davis said. "I just really wanna see how the fanbase and the fans interact on campus and off campus at the games and stuff like that.”

The junior is ranked as the No. 32 player and second-best running back in his class by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

Davis also plays quarterback for his high school, and he's excelled at the position this season. Through the Trojans' first six games, Davis has thrown for 1,266 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also running for another 723 yards and five touchdowns.

