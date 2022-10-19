RB Mark Fletcher Jr. 'Locked In With Ohio State' Despite Miami Pursuit

Ohio State pledge Mark Fletcher Jr. has continued to get recruited by premier college football programs since his commitment, but his loyalty to the Buckeyes has not wavered.

"Miami, you know that's hometown, Florida, schools like that but I'm locked in with Ohio State," Fletcher told All Hurricanes about which schools continue to reach out to him.

The Buckeyes entered the recruiting picture for Fletcher rather late, as they gave the 2023 running back an offer in January 2022. It did not take long for him to know that Ohio State was the place he wanted to be.

"They came last in the picture too, last coach to call me when I didn't even know where I was going," Fletcher said. "Great communication with [Ohio State running backs coach and run game coordinator] Tony Alford ... they say don't fall in love with coaches so I decided to the visit and recruits say they just get that feeling and I've never felt no place like that before so I just ran with it."

Fletcher's commitment to the Buckeyes came on April 12, only 11 days after he made an unofficial visit to the school on April 1. Since then, the American Heritage-Plantation product made his official visit to Ohio State on June 17.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound running back is on pace to set his career-high in both rushing yards and touchdowns this season with the Patriots. Through his first eight games of the 2022 campaign, Fletcher has rushed for 1048 yards and 10 touchdowns.

