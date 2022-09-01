Locked On Canes: Blustein Talk Priority Recruits, Current Miami Hurricanes

As the first game of the Miami Hurricanes’ 2022 season approaches, All Hurricanes contributor and Locked On Canes radio host Alex Donno had the chance to interview south Florida recruiting expert Larry Blustein about all things Miami football.

The pair discussed a wide range of topics, including current Miami Hurricanes on the rise and one local recruit who many consider a “must get” for head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff.

The first Cane that was highlighted on the show was 6’4” 240-pound freshman defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly, who Donno was quick to note is still only 17 years old.

“His length is amazing,” said Blustein, who has decades of experience. “His athleticism is just superior to a lot of people…That kid has Alabama-type of talent, he has Ohio State-type of talent.” Blustein continued to say that he thinks Kelly may be one of the best players on this defense by next season.

“I think he’s progressing to the point where this time next year, he’s going to be one of the most promising players perhaps on the entire defense.”

Another Miami defender that Donno brought up was Malik Curtis, a sophomore defensive back whose speed has already turned heads. Blustein believes that Curtis is natural talent that has a knack for making the big play.

“He’s a very intelligent player, plays with a purpose, and I’m telling he could lift you with one big play and that’s what Miami’s looking for,” said Blustein. “Miami was looking for a playmaker when they brought him in and I think they got it.”

To close the show, the duo turned their focus to local phenom and four-star defensive line recruit Rueben Bain. Bain, who plays for nearby Miami (Fla.) Central, is an absolute menace in the backfield and the nephew of former Miami Hurricane Tolbert Bain. He's ranked No. 66 overall in Sports Illustrated's SI99 for the Class of 2023 and he's high on the Canes' list of priorities.

“[Bain’s] another character kid, you can’t teach that,” Blustein mentioned. “Rueben is just a tremendous athlete…he’s a different level kid. As we would say, he’s an Alabama guy. He’s an Ohio State guy. And if he becomes a Miami guy, I think Miami starts getting in that conversation as one of the top places to go.”

The U is already off to a great start on the 2023 recruiting trail, picking up commitments from major prospects like quarterback Jaden Rashada (SI99 No. 7) and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (SI99 No. 13), who Blustein compared to New York Giants 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal. If they can add Bain, as well as this tentative 2023 recruiting class, to their already promising roster, the Hurricanes should be loaded with talent for quite some time.

