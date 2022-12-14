Elite OT Recruit Samson Okunlola Sets Commitment Date

The highest rated and uncommitted recruit left in the SI 99 would be Samson Okunlola at No. 5 overall. He’s also the top ranked offensive tackle in the country according to Sports Illustrated’s Director of Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

Well, it’s almost decision time. Okunlola has let it be known when he will announce his college choice ahead of the Dec. 21 National Signing Day.

It’s a big-time decision for many schools. The hats on the table that are competing with Miami – most notably Florida because it is considered to be the biggest challenger to Miami – are all well known programs. Alabama and Michigan State have been after him a long time as well. There’s a reason those four programs, along with over 40 others, made offers.

Now, Okunlola is a rare physical talent. His flexibility alone has proven to be incredible. Check out this video of the big man working out, and remember, he’s 300 pounds.

Here’s definitely a player that could come to Coral Gables and compete for immediate playing time. In all honesty, he could even compete for minutes at left tackle. That’s hard for a true freshman to do. Okunlola’s natural athleticism and attention to detail have allowed him to be considered a candidate to do just that, play left tackle as a freshman. Assuming he signs with Miami, he may not be the only freshman that makes a mark in 2023.

Imagine if the Canes would be able to land the Boston area talent and place him with another SI 99 offensive line commitment in Francis Mauigoa. Here’s part of what Garcia had to say about Mauigoa during an evaluation earlier this year:

"We have seen Mauigoa in every setting over the last year, including multiple games, a pro day and several camps -- where he flashes dominance along the way. Where it counts most, Friday nights, the pop upon contact is hard to miss in person or on tape. Working at right tackle, whether on straight-on assignments, chip-and-gos or pulls, Mauigoa has great range and footwork to play leverage and explode towards the intended assignment." - John Garcia, Jr.

So, at 4:30 EST time, Dec. 15, everyone will know if these two behemoths will be teaming up at the college level. All Hurricanes will have a full breakdown of the Okunlola news no matter where he decided to play his college football.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.