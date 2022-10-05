QB DL Lagway Looking Forward to Visiting Hurricanes Following Offer

The Miami Hurricanes are set at quarterback in the class of 2023 with not one, but two signal-callers committed in elite Pittsburg (Calif.) High passer Jaden Rashada and developmental Milton (Fla.) High QB Emory Williams.

The flexibility of filling out their quarterback haul in the current class has led head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff to begin assessing their options among the 2024 cycle's crop of quarterbacks. Willis (Texas) High's DJ Lagway is the latest addition to the board, who earned a Miami offer from Cristobal himself on Sunday.

"He basically just said they think I fit their program, you know what I mean?" Lagway explained to All Hurricanes on Tuesday. "I fit the style of their offense, and that they think I'm a heck of a football player that he's excited to continue to develop."

Lagway was in attendance for Miami's road matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 3, which featured a less than stellar showing from the Canes' offense that resulted in nine points and their first loss of the season.

Still, Lagway came away encouraged by the fight he saw from the team. He was encouraged by the discipline the Canes displayed on the field and believes that demeanor will lead Miami to success under Cristobal.

"It seems like they're very disciplined ... [Cristobal is] already kind of bringing back the old Miami, you know, how they used to be back in the day," Lagway explained. "I'm excited to see how they do for the rest of the season."

Lagway has tentatively scheduled his college commitment for some time in the spring after he takes additional visits to the programs in pursuit of his services, with A&M, Florida, LSU, Clemson and Southern California notably in the mix The list of schools he intends to stop by in the coming months "most definitely" will include The U, Lagway acknowledged.

"I'll probably go this upcoming offseason to check the whole place out and all that good stuff," stated Lagway.

Lagway, currently dealing with a minor high ankle sprain, has completed 63.5 percent of his 115 passes for 1,167 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season, adding 229 yards and four scores on the ground. He's considered the No. 5 quarterback in the class of 2024 by the On3Sports consensus rankings.

