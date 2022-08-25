ATH Ju'Juan Johnson Talks Miami, Adjustment from QB to DB

Photo: Jahmile Addae; Credit: MiamiHurricanes.com

As a high school quarterback, few projected defensive backs have the IQ and intellect that 2024 athlete Ja’Juan Johnson has.

"Just knowing different coverages and knowing what to do on the coverages as a DB position and how to hide it from a quarterback," Johnson told All Hurricanes on The Croot on The U Wednesday night about how playing quarterback helps an expected transition to defensive back at the college level.

"I know what I look for as a quarterback when I go with my pre-snaps so I know how to hide it and how to do things that would mess with the quarterback’s mind basically … Just the IQ aspect I feel like it definitely helps me."

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect has seen his recruitment explode this past summer, with Johnson receiving 16 offers since June 5, including ones from top SEC schools like Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Texas A&M.

On August 13, Miami gave Johnson an offer, and the rising junior had high praise for the school.

“They’re a very good program. It’s crazy the amount of DBs that came out of there. I like their school cause I have seen a little bit of the school cause I have been on the 7-on-7 circuit with the Bootleggers and all that," Johnson said. "I’ve seen a little bit of the facilities and all that and it’s just all-around just a good area to be around, good space, it’s a good school."

The Hurricanes have produced some of the most well-known and highly regarded defensive backs ever, including Ed Reed, Antrel Rolle, Sean Taylor and many others.

The Lafayette Christian (La.) Academy product wants to attend a school that promotes a family-like atmosphere, as well as a program that pushes him to work hard and improve.

“The thing I will be looking for the most is probably just the family aspect of it," Johnson said of what he's looking for in a school. "I just want to find another family. Also the culture over there, I want hard work. It’s not like lollygagging, I want hard work all day.”

This work-hard mindset is something that Johnson has lived by. Football has given him an outlet to turn to when times are tough, and this love for the sport has continued to keep on growing.

“For me, the love of football originated from situations that I was put in in my life. Things happening, I will find football as a coping mechanism. It was just always there for me. I feel like it was literally my backbone," Johnson said. "If I had problems, if I was stressing, anything I was going through it was just always there … as it just kept going on for me I just felt more and more in love with it.”

And now, with coaches beginning to take notice of his talent, Johnson has opportunities to play football at some of the most prestigious college football programs in the country.

