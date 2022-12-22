Miami Recruiting: Late Night Update

The long hours put in for the Miami Hurricanes to get to this point of National Signing Day need to be commended, but there’s still more work to be done.

To finish the class, head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have obviously been trying to sign five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. That’s as close to a lock to being the No. 1 priority as any recruiting situation could reach.

After checking with multiple sources and hearing completely different scenarios for what’s happened with McClain, All Hurricanes, as well as a key person we truly trust as a source, have concluded it’s best just to allow the McClain situation to play out for now.

With McClain, when there’s more detailed information that can be shared with the public, it will be in an article post-haste.

For now, Miami fans need to turn their attention towards what’s unfolding with the Transfer Portal – such as Francisco Mauigoa signing with Miami – as well as considering the fact that more recruits could in fact still sign outside of McClain.

Miami made a run at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey, a recruit that’s been committed to Penn State since this past April 25. Despite hosting him for an official visit on Dec. 16, he has been trending in another direction.

Look for Hussey to end up with Penn State, or to the other school he visited officially in Florida State (Dec. 9), when he signs his letter of intent on Thursday. One last point and it’s a prediction.

Before the second National Signing Day on Feb. 1, 2023, there’s all but surely to be at least one prep player that’s going to emerge as a prospect to watch with Miami. This time of year, that’s always a strong possibility.

