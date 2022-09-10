WATCH: Miami Commit Robby Washington Delivers With Two-TD Performance

2023 wide receiver and Miami commit Robby Washington helped lead Miami Palmetto (Fla.) High School to its first win of the season on Friday night against rival Killian (Fla.) High School. Adding to the rivalry, Washington played at Killian last season.

Check out the highlights from Washington's performance in the video above.

The 5-foot-10 wideout began his day with a touchdown on his very first touch, turning a simple five-yard out route into what was around a 30-yard score. Washington's ability to rack up yards after the catch separates him from some of the other receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Aside from his duties as a pass-catcher, Washington was also a threat in the run game, flashing his sideline speed on an end around and elusiveness and vision on a touchdown run from inside Killian's 10-yard line.

Washington also showcased his high motor and physicality as a blocker. The 185-pound wideout made contact like a linebacker on an outside run in which he was called to block, leading in with his right shoulder and lifting the defender off his feet.

His blocking also created a scoring opportunity for teammate Jacory Barney Jr. A solid block from Washington in the open field allowed Barney to maneuver into the end zone.

For a player his size, Washington's willingness to compete on every play, even when he does not have the ball, is an important trait to have, and one that the Hurricanes likely recognize because of how highly they think of him.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.