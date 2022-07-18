Skip to main content

DL Samu Taumanupepe Talks Recruitment, Miami Hurricanes Offer

2023 DL Samu Taumanupepe discusses recent Miami offer and what he's best at heading into senior season.

Samu Taumanupepe is one of the most physically dominant defensive linemen in the 2023 cycle. The Atascocita (Texas) High School product was a Texas 21-6A first-team all-district selection as a junior, playing the season at 65 pounds over his ideal playing weight.

"I played last season at 415 [pounds]," Taumanupepe told All Hurricanes. "From the offseason I've dropped down to 370, I'm at 370 now."

The 6-foot-3 lineman's weight goal by the start of his senior season is 350 pounds.

Taumanupepe excelled in 2021 at stuffing both gaps in the run game. His rare blend of size and athleticism allowed him to play at multiple positions on the defensive line, as well.

"I can play [defensive] tackle, I can play nose, I can play edge, I can play it all. I've played it all," Taumanupepe said. 

"I can move at my size and it's hard to double-team me. It's hard to block me on pass-rush ... Every game it's a double-team."

The rising senior is getting recruited by Power Five programs such as Oregon, Texas, Baylor and most recently, Miami, who offered the Taumanupepe on July 15.

"I've always had interest in Miami, and I still do, I'm just going through the process right now," Taumanupepe said. "Me and [Miami defensive ends coach Rod] Wright already had a connection built up since he's been at UTSA, and [UM defensive line coach Joe Salave'a] ... he's Polynesian so that's really an advantage there. We laughed the whole time, [our meeting] was about football but it wasn't too much about football."

The Hurricanes give Taumanupepe a new school to consider, as the defensive lineman is set to announce a commitment on July 31.

