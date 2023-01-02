Miami Prospects Ready for Under Armour All-American Game

Orlando’s Camping World Stadium will once again be the home for the Under Armour All-American Bowl contest that takes place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The Miami Hurricanes have three players participating in the contest.

Here are a few of the points to make about what to expect from each player.

Rueben Bain, defensive end, Miami (Fla.) Central

Will opposing offensive tackles be able to slow down this sack master? Bain’s ability to mix and match his pass rushing moves has helped to allow him to be one of the most impressive pass rushers in South Florida high school football history.

RELATED: 2023 Miami Signees

Expect Bain to move around a little bit, keep the opposition off balance with where they have to be ready for his every move. Regardless, it will have been surprising if Bain’s impact was not felt by the conclusion of this contest.

He’s too talented, plays too hard, and just flat out has shown in the past that getting to the quarterback was going to happen. Look for at least one sack from Bain.

Cormani McClain, cornerback, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

McClain’s day might be less eventful than Bain’s. Few prep teams threw in his direction this past season while he was a dreadnought, and that’s not likely to happen during the All-American Bowl either.

Speaking with a few people off the record (players and personnel), everyone spoken with felt that McClain’s talents are the highest of any cornerback in attendance. Thus, why challenge him?

That being stated, McClain has a penchant for being physical and can make an impact in the run game as well. One way or another, McClain will have found his way to the football.

Additionally, it will be interesting to see what he can if the football does end up in his hands. McClain has proven big-play ability as a receiver and he's capable of scoring any time he's grasped the football in the past.

Robert Stafford, cornerback, Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie

Stafford’s reputation may not be what McClain’s has become, but he’s also displayed his abilities as a proven cornerback recruit with the skills to play in the slot or on the perimeter.

His ranginess and quick feet have shown throughout his high school career. A true ballhawk with the football in the air, Stafford did well during Under Armour practices versus quality competition. Now he just needs to do the same during the actual UA game on Tuesday.

Let’s see how he performed during the game and come back to the results afterwards. While going against top players, Stafford will have an abundance of chances to make an impact on the final score.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.