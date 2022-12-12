Can Miami Sign Cormani McClain and Another CB from Lakeland High School?

With just nine days until National Signing Day, the Miami Hurricanes are in full recruiting mode. There are currently 23 commitments for the Canes, with the most recent addition to the recruiting class being a local talent, running back Chris Johnson from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard.

On the other side of the football, Miami needs an influx of speedy athletes that can cover. That’s why top-notch Lakeland (Fla.) High School cornerback Cormani McClain is not the only Dreadnaught that Mario Cristobal and his staff would like to sign.

Cornerback Shadarian Harrison is currently committed to Pittsburgh, but he has several options if he chooses to sign with another program. There are good reasons for why that’s the case.

Much like McClain, Harrison is a very long and lean athlete at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds. In fact, standing next to one another, McClain and Harrison are built like they are related. They do differ in style of play, however.

McClain is the more daring and “jump the route” kind of cornerback. Harrison uses his instincts, bides his time, and makes plays on the football without taking as many chances. He’s also quite savvy and could be helpful in multiple roles.

Because of his high football IQ, Harrison is a candidate to play nickelback, and he could also be a safety in a pinch. Miami covets versatility just like any other major college football program, as it allows for better use for the 85 scholarships the NCAA permits.

While Harrison is a Pittsburgh commitment, do not rule out Miami here. Much can change, especially with an in-state prospect that already has his teammate McClain ready to sign with The U, by National Signing Day.

