Miami Hurricanes Sign OL Antonio Tripp

IMG Product Signs His NLI To Head To Coral Gables

One of Miami's most vocal recruits, Antonio Tripp, inks his NLI to join the Hurricanes and their 2023 class.

Tripp made the move to IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) to further advance his career, moving from McDonogh School (MD). Tripp joins a plethora of IMG Academy players on their way to Miami, along with fellow offensive lineman recruit Francis Mauigoa.

Before Miami came into the picture for Tripp, it seemed as if he was headed on his way to join James Franklin at Penn State. However once Miami swooped in with the offer, it wasn't long before Tripp committed to Cristobal and company.

In terms of Tripp as a player, he'll bring his 6-foot-3 and 300-pound build to Coral Gables, as he'll project as an interior offensive lineman. He could even play center for the Canes. Tripp will compete against a plethora of interior lineman already on the roster, but could end up being a candidate to redshirt his first season on campus.

As mentioned, Tripp has be extremely vocal on social media, pitching his case to recruits to come join the 2023 class. Along with other recruits as well, Tripp has shown a desire to create something special at the U.

Here's what All Hurricanes has to say about Tripp as he heads to Greentree:

"Balanced offensive line prospect with experience at multiple positions up front. Will project inside at the next level, reflecting strong lower-body foundation and pop on contact. Works well on the move with relatively high motor in the run-blocking game. Pass protection needs polish going forward."

