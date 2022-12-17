Miami Looking to Flip Penn State Commitment

The Miami Hurricanes have added a total of 24 players to their 2023 commitment list, including 16 players from the state of Florida.

Besides attempting to lure top-notch running back Mark Fletcher from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla. down the home stretch of this recruiting season, the Canes have also set their sights on another player from the same area.

Conrad Hussey is a versatile athlete from famed St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. He has been a Penn State commitment since April 25, 2022. Despite his commitment eight months ago to play in Happy Valley, that has not stopped Mario Cristobal and his Miami staff from recruiting the versatile athlete.

Most teams have recruited him to play in the secondary. The same for the Hurricanes. He’s been successful as a safety, cornerback and wide receiver during his time on the seven-on-seven circuit, and was a big part of the 2022 St. Thomas Aquinas state title run, one that culminated with a 38-21 victory in the Florida 3M state finals win over Homestead.

This past season, Hussey was a mainstay in the deep secondary, but he also came up and played over the slot in man coverage, as well as being a key special teams contributor.

He's shown to be twitchy enough to play cornerback, had the raw speed to play any spot in the secondary, and has the physical nature of attacking runners from his safety spot.

The 6-foot and 190-pound prospect could end up being the first safety to be added to the Hurricanes recruiting class. It’s definitely been a need, and one can be assured that Cristobal and his staff will go all-in to land him this weekend.

Hussey has already trekked to Penn State (June 17) and Florida State (Dec. 9) for official visits, so his Miami official visit will be his last one prior to National Signing Day on Dec. 21.

