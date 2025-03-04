Miami Lands Commitment of Four-Star Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon
The Miami Hurricanes are still building a great wall on their offensive line.
The Hurricanes have now landed the commitment of rising four-star offensive tackle Ben Congdon who committed during his visit to Coral Gables with his family Monday.
Congdon is the No. 177 overall prospect and No. 20 offensive tackle per On3's ranking boards and has continued to rise as his junior film began getting passed around the country. Besides the Hurricanes, he also had Penn State as a heavy favorite to land the star talent but decided Coral Gables was the best place to go.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
Read More Recruiting News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.