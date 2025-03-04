All Hurricanes

Miami Lands Commitment of Four-Star Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon

The Miami Hurricanes have started to make its move in the 2026 class as they get an offensive tackle commit from Ben Congdon.

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal (center left) gestures to fans with wife Jessica (center right) after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are still building a great wall on their offensive line.

The Hurricanes have now landed the commitment of rising four-star offensive tackle Ben Congdon who committed during his visit to Coral Gables with his family Monday.

Congdon is the No. 177 overall prospect and No. 20 offensive tackle per On3's ranking boards and has continued to rise as his junior film began getting passed around the country. Besides the Hurricanes, he also had Penn State as a heavy favorite to land the star talent but decided Coral Gables was the best place to go.

The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

