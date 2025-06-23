Miami Lands Explosive Blue-Chip Commit Asharri Charles
The Miami Hurricanes scored their second Class of 2026 commitment of the weekend on Sunday in Venice High's Asharri Charles. He dominated offensive lines recently collecting 24.5 sacks in the past two seasons.
Charles, a four-star prospect who visited Miami this weekend, picked Miami over Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri, Louisville, and others.
Charles, who's 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs, is the No. 15 edge player and No. 147 overall in the class of 2026. Meanwhile, On3.com sees him as the 25th-best edge player and 194th-best overall prospect.
In addition to his sack total, Charles had a combined 208 tackles in the last two seasons.
The scouting report on Charles, written by 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins: "Densely-built edge defender that has displayed the ability to win with both speed and power. Believed to be under 6-foot-2, but is blessed with larger features (34-inch arms, 10.5-inch hands) and is the type of rusher that isn't afraid to get some grass stains on the jersey as he attacks with whatever-it-takes energy."
Charles primarily played out of a three-point stance in an even front but has also stood up in some situations. He has violent hands paired with adequate snap anticipation. He isn't a classic run-stopper but can hold the corner and sneak under blockers to fill gaps.
Read More Recruiting News:
Miami Flips Blue Chip Receiver Vance Spafford From Georgia
Miami Flips Big 10 Commit Landing Justin Edwards from Rutgers
Miami Has Eyes on Tennessee Decommit Receiver Tyran Evans
The Hurricanes are also expected to be in a prime position to add receiver Tyran Evans, who goes to Hough Hills in Cornelius, North Carolina. His visit to UM's campus exhilarated him as he de-committed from Tennessee less than three days later, and then returned to Miami for another visit this weekend.
Evans, who also visited North Carolina State and Kentucky, had 36 receptions for 980 yards and 14 touchdowns. Evans is the 82nd-best and 540th-best player overall in the 2026 class, according to On3.com. 247 Sports ranks him as the 107th-best receiver. This would be another major win for the Hurricanes.
These are only two prospects Miami has drawn significant interest from. Stay tuned for another article breaking down who's most likely to commit to Miami by the end of this recruiting class.
As it stands now, Miami has the 14th-ranked recruiting class in the country, meaning Mario Cristobal will have many new weapons at his disposal next season. Time will tell how these recruits translate to the college level, but Asharri Charles should become a force at the edge position, a sight Miami fans would welcome with open arms.
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.