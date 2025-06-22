Miami Flips Big 10 Commit Landing Justin Edwards from Rutgers
The Miami Hurricanes land a massive commitment from Orlando, Fla. The Hurricanes flip linebacker Justin Edwards from Rutgers to Miami.
Edwards is a three-star that test like a five. He has gone under the radar and time after time the Hurricanes have been able to find gems. Edwards seems to be one as they load up more players for the linebacking core.
”The coaching staff, the players, environment you know I’m a Florida boy so it feels like home,” Edwards said. “What made me want to commit was how well I fit into the scheme, and when we were at Coach Cristobal’s house that’s when I really felt like this is home. Also how much I bonded with the players too.”
This is the 14 commit for the Hurricanes as they are ranked as the No. 8 recruting class for 2026. They will have a lot to do to push into the top five like Mario Cristobal dreams, however, there is more work to do. A lot of visits and recruts have been in Coral Gables over the past month and this could just be the beginning for the Canes.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)