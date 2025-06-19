Miami Has Eyes on Tennessee Decommit Receiver Tyran Evans
The Miami Hurricanes have their eyes set on a former SEC commit. Four-star wide receiver Tryan Evans has decommitted from the Tennessee Volunteers as the Hurricanes look to scoop in and land the commitment of the talented receiver.
"After a lot of prayer and thought, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Tennessee," wrote Evans. "Thank you to Coach (Josh) Heupel, Coach Kelsey Pope, Coach Joey Halzle, and the entire Vol staff for believing in me. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me and my family."
Now, he has an expert prediction to land with the Hurricanes after his official visit over the weekend, which led to him decommitting from the Vols.
Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs from Cornelius, NC, is rated in 247Sports' composite rankings as the No. 81 wide receiver in the nation and had been committed to the Volunteers since early January.
The Hurricanes liked his size, something they desperately lack in their receiver room. They have a ton of talented players, but the size and jump ball ability of some are not there, and Evans would be a perfect fit for the future Hurricanes offense.
The Hurricanes already have 15 commits so far and are ranked as the No. 8 team for the 2026 recruiting class. This addition, if they do land him, won't be an ultra-metric jump for them, but it will solidify where they stand in the top ten.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)