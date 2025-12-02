Miami Commit Flips to SEC Foe Days before National Signing Day
National signing day is less than 24 hours away, and the Miami Hurricanes have a chance to add another top-five class and secure the best ACC Class for the fourth straight year. However, it will be without one player who has been committed to the Hurricanes since June.
According to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, the Hurricanes will lose out on blue-ship defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr.
He selected the Hurricanes over SMU and Missouri, but now he will turn his head home. The Little Rock, AK native knew that he wanted to be closer to home, and now his dream will come true.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play for my home state," He told Rivals. "Can’t wait to get this thing rolling!”
The Hurricanes will lose a lineman, but with the most recent commits, they will be fine in replacing him.
The Hurricanes have the No. 10 ranked class in the country and the No. 1 class in the ACC.
Class of 2026 CommitmentsEmpty heading
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
- TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
- WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
- CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)
- WR, Somourian Wingo, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - St. Augustine, Florida (Committed 7/17/25)
- WR, Milan Parris, 6-foot4.5, 205 lbs. - Walsh Jesuit (Akron, OH) (Committed 10/28/25)
- S, JJ Dunnigan, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Manhattan, Kansas (Committed 11/9/25)
- DL, DeAnthony Lafayette, 6-foot-1, 230 lbs. - Orlando, Fla. (Committed 11/10/25)
- DL, Issac Chukwurah, 6-foot-2, 260 lbs. - Bear, DE (Committed 11/11/25)
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.