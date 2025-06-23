Miami Flips Blue Chip Receiver Vance Spafford From Georgia
Mario Cristobal is showing out now as he and the Miami Hurricanes flip four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford from Georgia.
Many thought that because he canceled his trip to visit the Hurricanes this past weekend, he would be a lock to stay with the Bulldogs; however, that didn't stop the Canes from recruiting, as they are a top program.
The 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. receiver from Mission Viejo, CA had been committed to the Bulldogs since November, but had a change of heart with the future looking as bright as ever for the Hurricanes.
He is a top-15 receiver in the 2026 class and is viewed as one of the best rising stars in the class. 247sports Greg Biggins loved what he has seen and believes that he has Sunday potential.
"Gifted wide out and has some rare traits that should allow him to be a dominant player at the next level, Biggins said in his evaluation. "Elite as a route runner and looks like a college player already in his ability to turn a defender and get separation. Extremely quick and explosive off the line, and has the downfield speed to separate. Runs well after the catch and shows the ability to make multiple defenders miss in the open field. Not a big receiver at a shade under 5-foot-11, but has a strong upper body and can easily beat press coverage and is tough to bring down one-on-one. Wins 50-50 and contested catches, and shows advanced ball awareness. Explodes getting in and out of his breaks and should offer value as a punt and kick returner as well. Highly instinctive football player combining polish and explosive big-play ability. A fun prospect to track over the coming years and has the skill set to play on Sunday’s."
The Hurricanes don't have to just rely on the transfer portal; they have a recruiting staff that makes them one of the top five programs in the country every year. This is the 15th commitment from the Hurricanes for the 2026 class as they look to continue to add more talented players shortly.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)