All Hurricanes

Miami Lands Highly Recruited Cornerback Jaelen Waters

It was quick for the Hurricanes after Will Harris flipped from Florida to Miami many players were bound to follow. The first is four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was quick for the Hurricanes after Will Harris flipped from Florida to Miami many players were bound to follow. The first is four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters.

Waters enters the NCAA as the No. 13 ranked cornerback prospect coming out of high school and the 20th ranked prospect overall out of the state of Florida. The four-star recruit is viewed as a potential difference-maker at the next level after an impressive high school career at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida.

The 6'2, 170-pounder will hopefully become a staple in the Hurricanes' defense for years to come and a key piece when it comes to Miami taking that next step toward a playoff bid. The team overhauled their secondary this offseason after they underperformed and were viewed as the team's weak link in an otherwise spectacular 2024 season. 

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)

Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.

Read More Recruiting News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Recruiting