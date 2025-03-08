Miami Lands Highly Recruited Cornerback Jaelen Waters
It was quick for the Hurricanes after Will Harris flipped from Florida to Miami many players were bound to follow. The first is four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters.
Waters enters the NCAA as the No. 13 ranked cornerback prospect coming out of high school and the 20th ranked prospect overall out of the state of Florida. The four-star recruit is viewed as a potential difference-maker at the next level after an impressive high school career at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida.
The 6'2, 170-pounder will hopefully become a staple in the Hurricanes' defense for years to come and a key piece when it comes to Miami taking that next step toward a playoff bid. The team overhauled their secondary this offseason after they underperformed and were viewed as the team's weak link in an otherwise spectacular 2024 season.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
