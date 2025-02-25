Miami Stands out the Most to 4-Star Running Back Javian Mallory
The Miami Hurricanes stay hot on the recruiting trails as it has the undivided attention of a four-star running back.
West Boca Raton native, Javain Mallory told On3's Chad Simmons that "they are very loyal fans who are passionate and bring an electric atmosphere to the games," when talking about the Miami Hurricanes and that they standout the most to him during his recruiting process.
Mallory is already crystalballed to commit to the Hurricanes. He still has other offers from Michigan, Louisville, and Notre Dame but it is clear that there is the possibility of staying at home to be a Hurricane.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a whole new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
