Another Shocking Decommitment From Football While Baseball Gets Praise: Recruiting Rundown
Four-star wide receiver Malachi Toney has de-committed from the Miami Hurricanes and now the Hurricanes prepare for a future without him.
It was a key loss in the wide receiver room that looks to be rebuilding after this season when most of the players on the roster will likely be entering the NFL Draft, but commitments are still flowing in and flipmas is nearly approaching for this star-studded Hurricanes team.
Other commits continue to lock down their decisions like four-star linebacker Gavin Nix.
In other sports, the Miami Hurricanes Baseball team has been ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC and ranks in the top 10 in all programs per Baseball America. Add in a transfer portal class that is also in the top 10 and the Hurricanes look to have built a brand new team that could be a powerhouse.
Miami Hurricanes Baseball Ranks As The No. 1 Recruiting Class In The ACC
This is a great sign for the Hurricanes who struggled to produce a quality season in baseball while having star players on the team. With this new team, there is a strong chance that this team can battle back to the top of the ACC in baseball which has started to slip in the dominance in baseball to the SEC.
A great recruiting class for any sport can bring life into the program and both programs are working their hardest to rebuild the Miami Hurricanes brand back to its peak potential.