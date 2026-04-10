The Miami Hurricanes Bolaster 2027 Offensive Class with Latest Commitment

The Miami Hurricanes' recruiting class is starting to heat up. They are already scouting out some of the early 2028 talent, but the 2027 class still needs to be filled. Mario Crisotbal's hit rate so far has produced one of the deepest draft classes in recent memory.

They look to have their next commit grow into that class of his own. The Canes outland the Florida Gators for another in-state recruit in offensive lineman Sean Tatum.

The 4-star 6-foot-3 lbs. IOL Navy All-American out of John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla., he is a top 150 player in the country and the No. 9 lineman in the class.

Cristobal and the rest of the program are watching one of their best offensive line in recent years enter the draft. Retooling was also going to be the goal, and Tatum provides all the tools that could be a Canes great.

He has the size that can be moved around, while also taking care of run blocking. He is a downhill blocker who is athletic but still has some mechanics to work on. It's why you go to Miami now, and how they have turned the program in OLU.

This is the ninth commitment to the ever-growing class for the Canes. It is only starting to get fun for the Canes with more commitments coming in the next few months. Some of the best players in the country know that things have changed in Coral Gables.

The Miami Hurricanes are back up and running and poised to be one of the better teams in the nation next season. It starts with the offensive line, which will have plenty of opportunities and cooperation. It is what the Hurricanes are building and what Cristobal has started to revitalize.

The Miami Hurricanes' first chance to show what the new season will look ike will be on April 18 during the Spring Game. The Hurricanes have a few new pieces to play around with and returning players who want to cross the finish line.

Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26

Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25

Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025

Ah'Mari Stevens, WR, Committed 1/13/25

Zaquan Linton, OT, Committed 7/8/25

Josh Johnson, DL, Committed 3/24/26

Sherrod Gourdine, CB, Committed 3/24/26

Israel Abrams, QB,Committed 4/3/26

Sean Tatum, IOL, Committed 4/10/26

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