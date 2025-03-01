The Miami Hurricanes Listed in Four-Star 2026 Offensive Lineman Tommy Tofi's Top Eight
The Miami Hurricanes have been listed in another blue-chips top eight schools.
On3's Hayes Fawcett reports that four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi is down to eight schools including the Hurricanes.
The 6 foot 7 inch San Francisco, CA native has also listed Oregon, USC, Cal, Ohio State, Utah, Tennessee, and UCLA as top schools alongside Miami.
Mario Cristobal has a strong recruiting background on the West Coast thanks to his years at Oregon producing some of the best linemen the country had to offer. He has another chance of snagging one of the best and bringing him to the sunny beaches of Miami.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
Read More Recruiting News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.