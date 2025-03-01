All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes Listed in Four-Star 2026 Offensive Lineman Tommy Tofi's Top Eight

One of the best offensive linemen in the country Tommy Tofi has listed the Miami Hurricanes in his top eight schools as recruiting continues for Mario Cristobal.

Justice Sandle

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts on the field before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have been listed in another blue-chips top eight schools.

On3's Hayes Fawcett reports that four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi is down to eight schools including the Hurricanes.

The 6 foot 7 inch San Francisco, CA native has also listed Oregon, USC, Cal, Ohio State, Utah, Tennessee, and UCLA as top schools alongside Miami.

Mario Cristobal has a strong recruiting background on the West Coast thanks to his years at Oregon producing some of the best linemen the country had to offer. He has another chance of snagging one of the best and bringing him to the sunny beaches of Miami.

The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

