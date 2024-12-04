The Miami Hurricanes Load up the middle of the Field with new Signee
Another commitment turned signee as Herbert Scroggins completes the process of making his way to Coral Gables to feel some holes that are on the defensive side of the ball.
If you pay attention to the Miami Football recruiting tracker, there has been an extra emphasis on the defensive side of the ball. With the commitment of Herbert Scroggins, he adds an extra layer to the defense that the Canes will need in the future.
The edge rusher out of Savannah, GA stands at 6-2 and weighs 235 lbs. He is another raw prospect that the Hurricanes would like to take a chance on because of the intangibles in his play.
He is quicker than most people expect as his size, with the ability to blow by any defender and get to the man with the ball. Edge rushers have started to develop the spin move technique in high school now with more film being able to show and he has one of the best in the state of Georgia.
As of now, the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
