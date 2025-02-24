The No. 1 2026 Defensive Lineman James Johnson Has His Official Visit With Miami Locked In

NEWS: Elite 2026 DL James “JJ” Johnson has his Spring and Official Visits locked in, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 285 DL is ranked as the No. 14 Player (No. 1 DL) in the ‘26 Class per On3https://t.co/fZmb7mLvuW pic.twitter.com/lanCrmOV0B