The No. 1 2026 Defensive Lineman James Johnson List Miami in his Top 10
The top-ranked defensive lineman in the 2026 class per On3 has narrowed his top schools down to 10 according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
James "JJ" Johnson, a consensus four-star recruit from North Fort Myers High School and Cape Coral, Fla., and has listed Miami in his top 10 schools.
He also list Georgia, Florida, Florida State, USC, Syracuse, Penn State, Texas, and Colorado in his top 10 as well.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
