Top Miami Target Desmond Ricks Updates Recruitment

Top 2024 cornerback recruit Desmond Ricks gives the breakdown of his top schools and visits, including his thoughts about the Miami Hurricanes , during an interview that took place during the Under Armour Future 50 event at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

As for making a college choice, Ricks gave a straight-forward answer about what he’s primarily looking for.

“It’s about development,” Ricks stated without hesitation. “Definitely.”

As for the schools that Ricks inserted into his own top 10 list, he gave a quick synopsis.

“From a development aspect, you look at my top 10, it’s most of the top defensive back coaches in the nation. It’s also the schools that I see myself thriving in.”

Ricks then went into discussing different schools that he’s interested in attending. First, here’s what he said about the Miami recruiting efforts.

“I feel like they are definitely doing something special over there. In the next couple of years, it’s all going to come together, with or without me.”

Ricks holds a good relationship with Miami defensive analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke, and his relationship with the Hurricanes does not end there.

“(Defensive) backs coach (Jahmile) Addae, (assistant director of recruiting Mike) Rumph, that’s the guys I talk to the most.”

As for why he likes Miami and the assistant coaches he communicates with, Ricks appreciates the experience they bring.

“They’ve just all been there and done it, and they’ve all been there and done it at Miami. Definitely great talking to them.”

Lastly about Miami, Ricks talked about his relationship with head football coach Mario Cristobal.

“He’s just cool. Like, you know, down to earth. We’ll talk about stuff outside of football. Being a person.”

Next up, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback talked about the next unofficial visit for himself.

“I’m going to the (Florida) Gators on July 30,” said Ricks. It’s Florida’s big event that pits top prospects in one-on-one action, with a cookout the following day. There’s also personal information about Florida that Ricks wants to learn.

“I want to go see (assistant head coach and cornerbacks) coach Corey Raymond. He’s known for developing first round defensive backs. So, that’s definitely something that I am interested in looking into.”

Ricks has already begun to learn quite a bit about Raymond and the Gators.

“I went there at the beginning of January. Ever since then, we’ve been talking.”

Ricks actually attends IMG Academy himself, and his family just moved down to the area. Thus, he’s close to all the Florida schools. That’s something to keep an eye on with his recruitment.

“Well, my mom has been in an apartment for a while (in Florida), but my dad just moved down. We just moved into a house (in Bradenton).”

Next, Ricks gave an update with Alabama and what he plans on doing next with that program.

“I plan on going to a game, an Alabama home game this year,” Ricks began. “They are definitely a top school (for me) right now.”

As for game day visits this fall, Ricks has some trips he would like to take to gain a better perspective about where he fits in best for his own college choice.

“LSU. Going to see the LSU versus Alabama game. Also going to an Alabama game, and Orego, too.”

As for the Ducks, Ricks expanded on why he’s interested in their program.

“Their defensive backs coach shows a lot of love. Me and (cornerbacks) coach (Demetrice) Martin are very close. Definitely want to go check it out.”

There are still a couple of schools that Ricks holds an interest in that he has not yet been to, and he is interested in visiting at some point.

“Uh, I want to get out to USC (Southern California), and Oklahoma.”

It’s a familiar name for recruiting fans as to why Ricks holds an interest in the Trojans.

“(Cornerbacks) coach Donte Williams,” Ricks quickly said when asked about Southern California. “He’s also a good defensive backs coach.”

As for the Sooners, they also have a defensive backs coach that has Ricks’ interest.

“Oklahoma, (cornerbacks) coach Jay Valai. He’s been coming at me hard lately. Uh, him just came over from Bama, being under somebody like (head coach Nick) Saban, he has a lot of knowledge.”

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.