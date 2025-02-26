Top Three 2026 Tight End Ian Premer Sets Official Visit Dates for the Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes are known to be tight end you and now they are bringing in one of the top players in the country to try and get him to rep the "U".
They have set their official visit date with four-star tight end Ian Premer on March 18 per On3 recruiting. He also has official days in March with Notre Dame and Michigan.
Premer is the No. 1 player in Kansas and also has been recruited the hardest by the Jayhawks as well.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a whole new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
Read More Recruiting News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.