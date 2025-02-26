Top Three 2026 Tight End Ian Premer Sets Official Visit Dates for the Miami Hurricanes

🚨NEWS🚨 Elite TE Ian Premer will take spring visits to Miami, Notre Dame and Michigan, @SWiltfong_ reports✈️



Premer ranks No. 25 NATL. (No. 3 TE) in the 2026 On300.



Read: https://t.co/jJcyER1gjB pic.twitter.com/FCIRel27VE