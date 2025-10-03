2026 NFL mock draft: Browns roll dice on QB, Raiders add explosive WR
The 2025 college football season is moving along as we enter Week 6. There's already been a ton of excitement, upsets, and spectacular moments that have kept fans on the edge of their seats.
While there's still plenty of football left to be played, it's difficult to watch the games every week without wondering about the upcoming NFL draft. With that in mind, we look ahead with our latest first-round 2026 NFL mock draft, which features a run on quarterbacks.
As a note, the order was determined using Tankathon.
1. New Orleans Saints: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
New Orleans has a lot of needs, but in the end, Kellen Moore might not be willing to pass on Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. The former Boise State quarterback gets someone he can run his offense through.
2. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
Dante Moore has been climbing up boards and finds himself with the Jets in this mock. Justin Fields isn't the answer, and Moore could become the leader they need.
3. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)
The Titans add the best pass rusher in this class, taking Rueben Bain Jr. out of Miami. Tennessee has a lot of work to do, but adding someone who can bring the heat like Bain masks a lot of deficiencies on defense.
4. Cleveland Browns: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
His star might have lost some of its shine, but LaNorris Sellers is still going to be an early pick. The Browns will give Dillon Gabriel, and probably Shedeur Sanders, a shot this year. If they don't impress, another change will be coming.
5. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
As long as Jermod McCoy returns to full health, he's going to be the No. 1 cornerback in this class. Miami needs a new alpha in the secondary, and he could become that.
6. Baltimore Ravens: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Baltimore's defense hasn't been what we're accustomed to this season, so they begin their rebuild. What better way to start than with T.J. Parker, who broke out with 11 sacks in 2024.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Jordyn Tyson is a big play waiting to happen. He already has seven touchdowns in five games, establishing himself as the best wideout in this class. Pairing him with tight end Brock Bowers would give the Raiders an elite duo.
8. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
The Panthers picked up two pass rushers in 2025, and now, they add a safety to patrol the back end of their defense. Caleb Downs is a difference-maker who can help shore up an area of concern.
9. New York Giants: Spencer Fano, T, Utah
If Jaxson Dart is going to have success with the Giants, he's going to need a better offensive line. That's where Spencer Fano comes in, giving them someone who can play on either side.
10. Houston Texans: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
Houston has excellent options on the edge, but they need a big body in the middle of their line. Peter Woods is a game wrecker who should go much higher than this if not for the early run on quarterbacks.
11. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Keldric Faulk is a powerful edge who plays with a mean streak. The Dallas Cowboys defense needs an infusion of talent, and adding someone with a physical presence in their game would make a huge difference.
12. New England Patriots: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
Matayo Uiagalelei has been climbing up boards and lands with Mike Vrabel and the Patriots at No. 12. New England is on the verge of being a playoff contender and addressing their D-line will be a huge help.
13. Denver Broncos: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Denver adds another pass-catcher to compete with Marvin Mims. Makai Lemon is averaging nearly 17 yards per catch and would be an excellent addition for Sean Payton's offense.
14. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons): Francis Mauigoa, T, Miami (FL)
The Rams need to get someone who can replace Rob Havenstein, who is approaching his mid-30s. Francis Mauigoa has plenty of experience and knows how to win with power.
15. Chicago Bears: Jeremiyah Love, HB, Notre Dame
D'Andre Swift hasn't been the player the Bears hoped he would be, so Ben Johnson gets another weapon here. Jeremiyah Love is a versatile back who will help take pressure off the shoulders of Caleb Williams.
16. Washington Commanders: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Zach Ertz has continued to serve as a trusted pass-catcher at tight end, but he's nearing the end of the line. That's why Washington adds Kenyon Sadiq from Oregon, giving Jayden Daniels a new security blanket in the middle of their offense.
17. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
Although he's listed at 6-foot-6 and more than 320 pounds, Caleb Banks plays with far more explosiveness than it seems. He's a capable pass rusher and run-stuffer who can play all along the Cardinals' defensive line.
18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The Minnesota Vikings add a talented cornerback with NFL bloodlines by taking Avieon Terrell at No. 18. He has six pass defenses in four games as he constantly finds himself around the ball.
19. Cincinnati Bengals: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
Joe Burrow needs a better offensive line, which is why Kadyn Proctor is the selection here. They have to keep throwing darts at the position until they find the right combination.
20. Kansas City Chiefs: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
At No. 20, the Chiefs take Romello Height, who gives them some speed on the edge. He's a little thin but plays with aggression and knows how to get after the quarterback.
21. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
After adding a defensive end with their first selection, the Cowboys are back on the clock with one of the picks they landed in the Micah Parsons trade. They shore up their secondary by taking Mansoor Delane from LSU.
Delane gives them some insurance against injuries, and could help if they decide to move on from Trevon Diggs this offseason, following multiple years of knee issues.
22. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
They took their new(est) quarterback early on, now the Browns bring in Oregon's Isaiah World. Their offensive line is no longer the strength it once was, but World could start their overhaul.
23. Seattle Seahawks: A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State
A shutdown corner who has played in some of the biggest moments, A.J. Harris could replace Riq Woolen, who doesn't seem to be in the Seahawks long-term plans.
24. Los Angeles Rams: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Garrett Nussmeier was initially in play for the No. 1 pick, but his stock has taken a hit this season. That's a win for the Rams, who find their heir to Matthew Stafford with this selection.
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Anthony Hill Jr. posted 16.5 tackles for a loss and 8.0 sacks for Texas in 2024. He hasn't been as explosive this season, but he would be a versatile weapon for Todd Bowles and the Bucs.
26. Indianapolis Colts: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
With Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner entering the final year of their deals in 2026, the Colts bring in a younger option for their defensive line in Christen Miller.
27. Pittsburgh Steelers: John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma
John Mateer is another quarterback who has seen his stock fall, but the Steelers could find success with him. This is the team that made the playoffs with Kenny Pickett after all.
28. Detroit Lions: Connor Lew, C, Auburn
The unexpected retirement of Frank Ragnow leaves the Lions without a long-term option at center. That's no longer the case with Connor Lew headed to Detroit in this mock.
29. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
With Tyleik Williams leaving for the NFL, Kayden McDonald got his chance to shine and hasn't disappointed. He's been nearly as effective and fills one of the few needs on the Chargers' roster.
30. San Francisco 49ers: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
San Francisco needs more depth at wide receiver, leading to the selection of Carnell Tate. He's able to move all over the field, which makes him an excellent fit for Kyle Shanahan.
31. Buffalo Bills: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Matt Milano is still struggling to stay healthy, so the Buffalo Bills add Sonny Styles with their first pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Styles is a huge linebacker who has coverage skills and can rush the passer.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
The Eagles are middle of the pack in pass defense, which is why they close out Round 1 with Colton Hood. Adding him along Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean gives them the weapons they need to keep pace in the NFC.