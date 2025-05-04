After meeting with Nick Saban, President Trump eyes executive order to reform NIL landscape
President Donald Trump was in Tuscaloosa over the weekend to deliver the commencement speech for the spring graduating class from the University of Alabama. Trump was introduced to the crowd by legendary former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. Saban has stayed in the limelight in college sports as an analyst and commentator on the landscape of college football.
Many of Saban's comments on the current state of college football are related to name. image, and likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal. Saban is not a fan of either program, or at least in their current state. He has long stated that he thinks NIL needs to be regulated and it creates unfair advantages for schools with deeper pockets and a stronger alumni base supporting their schools NIL war chest. Now it appears Saban has brought his complaints to the Office of the President and Trump has listened.
"“I personally think we probably need some national legislation to make the rules the same in all the states because right now, different rules govern each state in terms of what you can and can’t do with players. I think it’s up to the NCAA to sort of [say], we’ve gone overboard a little bit to give these players all these opportunities. You have to have contracts.- Former Alabama HC NIck Saban
“If you have a contract, you have a responsibility, and you have to fulfill the contract. … It’d be for coaches and players, and the players should make money. I’m not against the players making money. They should make money. But they should have a contract and a responsibility to fulfill, just like a coach does, and there’s some penalty if you leave a team and you have a contract. Just like most coaches have buyouts, and they pay them if they leave. … I think the NCAA is afraid of lawsuits, so they need some legal protection from litigation for this to get fixed.”
After meeting with Saban, the President indicated that he was going to have his aides look into drafting an executive order to regulate NIL. NIL came to existence over four years ago after the Supreme Court ruled, in a 9-0 ruling nonetheless, that the NCAA was violating the rights of player to utilize their own images for profit. The Supreme Court argued that the fact that the NCAA was able to profit off of the name, image, and likeness of college athletes to the tune of billions of dollars in revenue, was akin to modern day slavery.
If Trump truly wants to wade into the waters of NIL regulation, he is sure to face litigation and court interference. The absolute irony here is Nick Saban being the coach that champions fairness and equity on college football. While never proven, there were whispers for decades of improprieties on the Alabama football team. In another ironic twist, NIL seems to have actually brought parity back to college football. The days of SEC teams dominating the college football playoff system appear over. Maybe that is the real reason Saban is screaming so loudly on this issue.
