List declares Ohio State has the worst fanbase in college sports
When sharing things from the internet, one must be cautious to not get fooled into spreading misinformation. Notorious Ohio State Buckeye fan Ohio's Tate took great pride in sharing a satirical meme that declared his Buckeye fan group as the worst in a ranking of Top 50 worst fanbases. The study was performed by The American Statistical Service (put together the first letter of the last three words to discern the legitimacy of this "organization").
Although the meme is clearly satire, it's a satirical take that we can all agree with. After all, this is a fanbase that has used any and all excuses possible to deny Michigan's dominance over their football program for the last for seasons: the weather, the flu, sign stealing, and labeling a loss as 'irrelevant' because of a playoff run. They have cried and complained, and even threatened legislative action to stop Michigan's dominance. These are certainly the actions of a fanbase that is by far the worst in the country, and quite possibly the world.
"Proud to be a part of the Lunatic Fringe," the goofy Barstool Sports employee proclaimed.
Michigan came in at No. 11 on the list, which is obviously nonsense. Ann Arbor is home to the greatest fans in all of sports, and clearly any list that would indicate otherwise is both inaccurate and invalid.
At least the Buckeye fans have recognized that they have an issue. They have been triggered incessantly during their playoff run by the constant reminder of their 13-10 loss to Michigan. And while Ohio State is the favorite ahead of the national championship matchup against Notre Dame, there's no doubt that they've already got a whole host of excuses ready if things don't go their way.
