After winning the Players Era Tournament last year in Las Vegas in dominant fashion, Michigan is now battling for seventh place. It's been a complete 180 from last season when the Wolverines proved they were one of the top teams in college basketball.

Now, Michigan is just trying to show it can be a competitive team against better competition. The Wolverines were blown out by both Creighton and Miami. On Friday, the Wolverines will take on a Kansas State team, that beat Creighton earlier this season, but wasn't expected to make much noise in the Big 12.

Here's how you can see the Wolverines on Friday.

How to watch

When: Friday, Nov. 27

Friday, Nov. 27 Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV) Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Talent: Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla

Storylines

Can Michigan get one win?

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Michigan went 3-0 last season by a combined 110 points. Now, the Wolverines are hoping the polar opposite doesn't happen to them. Michigan has lost by 26 and 27 points, respectively, to Creighton and Miami in Las Vegas.

Mike Boynton Jr.'s tenure hasn't been the start anyone had hoped for. Michigan looks completely outclassed on the court, and sitting at 3-4 this season, the Wolverines can either start to play better basketball or allow the season to continue to unravel.

We are really going to see Michigan's mettle and what it's made of on Friday. This is another winnable game for the Wolverines, and Kansas State isn't expected to be a very good team this season. But if Michigan continues to play poorly, anyone can beat this version of the Wolverines.

Who steps up for Roddy Gayle Jr.?

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It's gone from bad to worse for Michigan. Not only are the Wolverines losing games by a large margin, but veteran guard Roddy Gayle Jr. fell on the court during Michigan's loss to Miami on Thanksgiving. He was seen leaving the court with crutches, which tells you he won't be playing on Friday, and who knows when he'll play again.

Michigan is far from a deep team. Prior to the Wolverines getting Gayle Jr. back, it was supposed to be either Brandon McCoy Jr. or Ricky Liburd starting at the wing. Well, McCoy Jr. is lost for the season, which means it could be Liburd's job.

He's shown little ability on the offensive end of the court. He's averaging two points in 15.6 minutes per game, along with shooting 11% from deep. He's an athletic player, who can play defense, so maybe a different role will get Liburd rolling.

Prediction

Kansas State is not a good team, but the Wildcats will feature arguably the best scorer on the court later on Friday. Guard Brandon Rechsteiner averages nearly 19 points per game, and is shooting 36% from three.

While the 'Cats aren't a good team, neither is Michigan right now. The Wolverines are getting a lot of production from forward JP Estrella, who is arguably the Wolverines' best player at the moment. Trey McKenney has yet to fully step into the star role, and Elliot Cadeau is currently a shell of what he's supposed to be.

Michigan needs a switch to flip if it hopes to turn the corner and until we see the Wolverines play competitive again, it's hard to predict Michigan to beat any team with a pulse.

Final score: Kansas State 84, Michigan 78

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