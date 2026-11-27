It's never easy when your championship coach up and leaves. Michigan football experienced it in 2024 after Jim Harbaugh left following the Wolverines winning the 2023 national title, and Michigan promoted Sherrone Moore, who had zero head coaching experience. We all know how that turned out — due to off-field issues.

The same thing happened in basketball. After Michigan won the national title this past spring, Dusty May abruptly left to head to the NBA to coach the Dallas Mavericks. Warde Manuel immediately named Mike Boynton Jr. the interim head coach, and then, shortly later, agreed to a two-year deal with the former Oklahoma State head coach.

But the Boynton Jr. regime hasn't started well. And due to his unusual contract, a one-and-done season could be likely.

Two-year deal is more like a one-year deal

When Boynton Jr. signed his contract, there were three things that were musts:

No Level I or II NCAA violations

Cannot violate any policies or rules

Players must stay academically eligible

On top of those, Michigan either needed to make the Final Four under Boynton Jr. this season, or two of the following four mandates must be hit for Boynton Jr. to get a second season in Ann Arbor.

Win at least 24 regular season games

Top four finish in the Big Ten

Win the Big Ten Tournament

Reach the Sweet 16

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Wolverines' start leaves a lot of to be desired

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It's early and there is no denying that Michigan could turn things around, but what we've seen from this Michigan team so far — it's not good. The Wolverines had an early litmus test against UConn, and despite Michigan making a second-half run, it was clear that the Huskies were the better team.

And in the last three games, Michigan has been outclassed by teams the Wolverines should be comparable to, if not better. The Wolverines are 3-4 after being handled by Villanova and blown out by both Creighton and Miami.

Losing freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. during the summer didn't help things, but this team appears to be missing a lot of pieces. Moustapha Thiam was supposed to be a dominant big, but he has yet to show why he was among the top transfers in the country.

Elliot Cadeau has shot poorly and he is in constant foul trouble. The only thing that Dusty May and Boynton Jr. hit on was landing JP Estrella, who might be the Wolverines' best player through seven games.

If Boynton Jr. wants a second season, Michigan needs to flip a switch in a hurry with Big Ten play approaching.

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