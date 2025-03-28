Air Jordan 4 Michigan PE shoe revealed ahead of Sweet Sixteen matchup
Unfortunately for Michigan fans, you won't be able to get your hands on the latest Jordan release. This week, the newest Jordan 4 Michigan PE shoe was revealed as the basketball team prepares for its Sweet Sixteen matchup against 1-seed Auburn on Friday. The shoes are created exclusively for the Michigan basketball team.
Crafted by renowned designer Kelsey “Shme” Amy, this edition draws from her previous WNBA “First Class” PE. The upper comes dressed in rich navy suede, a nod to Michigan’s iconic colors, paired with black accents throughout the lace wings, heel tabs, and mesh panels. What sets this pair apart are the luxurious gold details—including a Jumpman logo with a diamond embedded basketball, metallic lace dubraes engraved with “UM,” and a bold gold “M” hangtag.
Beneath the tongue, the hidden message “GO BLUE” reinforces the team pride, while teal accents on the outsole give the sneaker extra flair. Though these will never see a public release, the Air Jordan 4 Michigan PE stands out as one of the most refined college exclusives yet.
Although fans won't be able to walk into a store and purchase these incredible shoes, there's always a chance you could get lucky and find a pair available online - assuming you're willing to throw upwards of $5,000 at a pair of kicks.
