Analysts Predict Michigan vs. Tennessee Outcome in Elite Eight
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Michigan and Tennessee will square off in Chicago in the Elite Eight. The winner will take on Arizona next weekend in Indianapolis in the Final Four.
The Wolverines are coming off three dominant wins. Michigan took down Howard, Saint Louis, and then had a second half of their lives to take down Alabama on Friday night.
As for Tennessee, the Vols were selected as a No. 6 seed, but Tennessee is playing more like a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. Rick Barnes' team has taken down Miami (OH), Virginia, and most recently, Iowa State.
Ahead of the game, here is what some analysts see happening.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports' roundtable all picked Michigan to win the game straight up.
- Matt Norlander: Michigan
- Chip Patterson: Michigan
- David Cobb: Michigan
- Cameron Salerno: Michigan
- Isaac Trotter: Michigan
ESPN
Both Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf likes the Wolverines against Tennessee.
- Borzello: Michigan wins 80-68
- Medcalf: Michigan 86-69
USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports had a six-person roundtable and all six people have Michigan taking down the Vols.
Both Jeff Seidel (Michigan 79-70), and Carlos Monarrez (Michigan 92-78) gave out a score prediction.
What needs to go right for Michigan to win the game
Sunday marks the 16th time Michigan has made the Elite Eight. The Wolverines have an all-time record of 8-7 in the Elite Eight, and Michigan has now had seven different coaches take the Wolverines to the Elite Eight.
But the Wolverines will have to play well to advance to the Final Four.
Against Alabama, the Wolverines' big men had one of their worst games of the season. Aday Mara and Morez Johnson combined for 15 points and neither appeared ready to go against the Crimson Tide's pace. But even though Mara and Johnson struggled, it was Trey McKenney and Roddy Gayle who emerged.
Despite not having LJ Cason, Michigan's bench stepped up and led the Wolverines to a win — along with Yaxel Lendeborg. The Big Ten Player of the Year has led the Wolverines in the past two games and hasn't been nearly as passive as he was in the first game against Howard.
The Volunteers have some size, with freshman Nate Ament and both JP Estrella and Felix Okpara along the front court. Michigan is going to need to see its bigs play much better and more efficiently in this one.
If Michigan can get both Mara and Johnson back to where they typically are, along with another solid outing from Lendeborg, the Wolverines will likely be too much for Tennessee to handle.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop