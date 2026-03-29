Analysts Predict Michigan vs. Tennessee Outcome in Elite Eight

Michigan and Tennessee will square off in Chicago in the Elite Eight. The winner will take on Arizona next weekend in Indianapolis in the Final Four.

The Wolverines are coming off three dominant wins. Michigan took down Howard, Saint Louis, and then had a second half of their lives to take down Alabama on Friday night.

As for Tennessee, the Vols were selected as a No. 6 seed, but Tennessee is playing more like a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. Rick Barnes' team has taken down Miami (OH), Virginia, and most recently, Iowa State.

Ahead of the game, here is what some analysts see happening.

CBS Sports

CBS Sports' roundtable all picked Michigan to win the game straight up.

Matt Norlander: Michigan

Chip Patterson: Michigan

David Cobb: Michigan

Cameron Salerno: Michigan

Isaac Trotter: Michigan

ESPN

Both Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf likes the Wolverines against Tennessee.

Borzello: Michigan wins 80-68

Medcalf: Michigan 86-69

USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports had a six-person roundtable and all six people have Michigan taking down the Vols.

Both Jeff Seidel (Michigan 79-70), and Carlos Monarrez (Michigan 92-78) gave out a score prediction.

What needs to go right for Michigan to win the game

Sunday marks the 16th time Michigan has made the Elite Eight. The Wolverines have an all-time record of 8-7 in the Elite Eight, and Michigan has now had seven different coaches take the Wolverines to the Elite Eight.

But the Wolverines will have to play well to advance to the Final Four.

Against Alabama, the Wolverines' big men had one of their worst games of the season. Aday Mara and Morez Johnson combined for 15 points and neither appeared ready to go against the Crimson Tide's pace. But even though Mara and Johnson struggled, it was Trey McKenney and Roddy Gayle who emerged.

Despite not having LJ Cason, Michigan's bench stepped up and led the Wolverines to a win — along with Yaxel Lendeborg. The Big Ten Player of the Year has led the Wolverines in the past two games and hasn't been nearly as passive as he was in the first game against Howard.

The Volunteers have some size, with freshman Nate Ament and both JP Estrella and Felix Okpara along the front court. Michigan is going to need to see its bigs play much better and more efficiently in this one.

If Michigan can get both Mara and Johnson back to where they typically are, along with another solid outing from Lendeborg, the Wolverines will likely be too much for Tennessee to handle.