All-Big Ten Forward Danny Wolf Recalls His Favorite Moments During Michigan Career

Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf had a unique journey to the NBA and it started as an underrated recruit. Wolf didn't have many offers, but he always dreamed of playing for the Michigan Wolverines. It took him two years at Yale, where he starred in his sophomore season, and when Dusty May took the job at Michigan, the Wolverines became a reality.

Wolf opted to go to Ann Arbor for his junior season, where he teamed up with fellow 7-footer, Vlad Goldin. The Twin Towers led Michigan to a Sweet 16 appearance, where the Wolverines fell to Auburn. But getting to the Sweet 16 was celebrated in of itself. The year prior, Michigan had its worst season in program history, going 8-24, which led to Michigan parting ways with Juwan Howard.

Wolf became an All-Big Ten player and averaged 13.2 points and 9.7 rebounds in his lone year at Michigan. He shot 33% from three and became a top option for the Wolverines' offense.

Appearing on Go Blue Hoops with Tim McCormick, Wolf recalled a few of his favorite moments during his Michigan career.

One memory he will never forget

Michigan had a lot of good moments in Dusty May's first season as the head coach, but for Wolf, his favorite memory would come in the Big Ten Tournament when the Wolverines faced Maryland.

Michigan found itself down one point with five seconds left on the clock. Maryland center Derik Queen just hit free throws to give the Terrapins the lead, but point guard Tre Donaldson would drive the length of the court as time expired to lay in the game-winning shot. Michigan would go on to win the Big Ten Tournament. As for Wolf, he scored 21 points in the thrilling win.

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"I would say probably the most memorable was the Tre Donaldson's buzzer beater against Maryland in the semis of the Big Ten tournament," said Wolf. "That was definitely special. And after that, we knew we were going to win the next game. But that was probably the coolest, most memorable moment."

One play he was a part of he won't forget

Wolf's favorite moment came from another player winning the game, and his favorite play he was a part of also goes to another player. This time, Michigan was taking on a .500 Rutgers team and the Wolverines were expected to win big.

But Michigan struggled and it took heroics from Nimari Burnett to win the game. On the final play of the game, Wolf found Burnett for a deep three that would go down to give the Wolverines a 84-82 win over the Scarlet Knights.

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"I'll say a play that I was a part of was I remember when we were at home against Rutgers and we were playing a horrible game, but we gave ourselves a chance and I had an assist to Nimari [Burnett] when he had a game winning three. That was that was a pretty special moment as well," said Wolf.

You can see the full interview with Wolf below.