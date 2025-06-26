NBA Draft: National outlets grade Brooklyn Nets pick of Michigan star Danny Wolf
When Michigan star big man Danny Wolf declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, he likely thought he was going to hear his name called a little sooner than what it was on Wednesday night. But the former Yale transfer ended up getting selected in Round 1 by the Brooklyn Nets with the 27th-overall pick.
Wolf, who got his jump in the Ivy League, transferred to Michigan last season and played one season in Ann Arbor. His offensive skill set was apparent right away. Wolf is a crafty ball handler for being 7-foot and can create his own shot. He averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for Michigan during its Sweet 16 run.
Following the first round of the NBA Draft, national publications released draft grades and most outlets found Wolf as being a good selection for the Nets. The common theme is that Wolf is a solid offensive player, but lingering defensive issues are the main question.
Sports Illustrated - Kevin Sweeney
Grade: A-
The Nets somewhat surprisingly made all five first-round picks, rounding out a massive class with Wolf, perhaps the most unique player in this draft. He’s a jumbo 7-foot ballhandler that can really pass and has a crafty offensive game. He likely won’t get the same freedom in the NBA as he did in college, but Brooklyn clearly valued his size and feel for the game.
CBS Sports - Adam Finkelstein & Kyle Boone
Grade: B+
Wolf is highly skilled at nearly 7-feet tall, especially as a ball handler and passer. He was Michigan's primary initiator for significant stretches last season and was a real playmaker. He has terrific hands and terrific touch and his ability to pass the ball is very rare at his size. He didn't shoot it well from outside in college, a common theme with the picks from the Nets in Round 1. There are also questions about his defense.
Brooklyn Nets team grade: C+
....Wolf is the most stable of the Nets’ picks. He’s not an explosive athlete or a good defender, but he has NBA center size, a great feel for the game, a good basketball IQ, and he’s a quality passer. He can be a backup NBA big this coming season.
Bleacher Report - Zach Buckley
Grade: B
So, the Nets not only made all five of their first-round picks, but they’ve now invested four of them in playmakers. At least Danny Wolf is an obvious break from the mold, since he’s a legitimate big man who just so happens to have some off-the-dribble shake and court vision in his bag. Oh, he might even have a jumper, too, although that’s sort of still being figured out.
A late growth spurt pushed Wolf from the backcourt to the frontcourt, and he brought most of his guard skills along for the ride. He has impressive handles and vision, particularly for a 6'11", 252-pounder. The Wolverines essentially used him as a jumbo-sized guard, and he averaged their second-most assists (3.6) and fourth-most three-pointers (1.0) per game.
Fit will be paramount to his success, though, because there are questions about whether he's a good enough creator to operate as a playmaking 4 or a good enough paint protector to man the middle. Athletically, he's a fluid mover, but he's not explosive, so he'll get tested early and often until he proves he can hang. His shooting potential is unknown, too, as his mechanics look good, but his percentages don't (33.6 percent from three, 64.6 percent at the line over three collegiate seasons).
