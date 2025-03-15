Wolverine Digest

Social media reacts to Michigan basketball winning an instant-classic over Maryland, heading to Big Ten finals

Trent Knoop

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan came out playing hard as it did against Purdue. The Wolverines took control and went into halftime over Maryland, 38-34. As it was against the Boilermakers, Michigan had a balanced attack in the first 20 minutes. Nimari Burnett got hot and scored 10 points followed by Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf both scoring eight each. The Wolverines shot 44% from the field compared to 38% from the Terrapins.

The Wolverines came out swinging in the second half. Tre Donaldson found Goldin for an alley-oop, Goldin would then block Derik Queen's shot, Wolf would nail a 3, and the Wolverines found themselves on an 18-5 run going back to the final minutes of the first half.

But even after a strong start, Michigan fell back into its old ways with untimely turnovers and a drought from hitting any shots. Maryland would re-take the lead after trailing by double digits with eight minutes left.

The game would go back-and-forth and then with 27 seconds left, Donaldson drilled a 3 to give the Wolverines a three-point lead. The Terps would go down to hit a two before Wolf missed the front end of a one-and-one. With seven seconds left, Maryland's Queen would get fouled and hit both free throws. Donaldson then would run coast to coast to nail a layup with 0.4 seconds left to give Michigan an 81-80 win. The Wolverines are now advancing to Sunday's Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin.

Here's what social media thought.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Wink Martindale compares S Mason Curtis to former Michigan football All-American

Recruiting: 5-star QB includes Michigan football in final 4

Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Home/Basketball