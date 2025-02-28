Social media erupts after Nimari Burnett hits game-winning shot for Michigan basketball over Rutgers
No. 15 Michigan was back at home for a late-night tilt against a Rutgers team that entered the game with a .500 record. But the Scarlet Knights came out fast and rolling with two five-star freshmen who stole the show. Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey were both sensational in the first half against Michigan who had zero answers against two players who will likely be top-three picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Harper and Bailey gave Rutgers a 57-49 halftime lead while the Scarlet Knights shot nearly 70% from the field. It seemed like every time Michigan would battle back, Rutgers had an answer. But the Wolverines, on the back of Vlad Goldin, kept chipping away and with a minute left in the game, Danny Wof hit one of two free throws to give Michigan its first lead since early in the first half.
Up one, with 12 seconds left in the game, Tre Donaldson would foul Rutgers guard Tyson Acuff on a 3-point attempt. Acuff would go to the line and hit two of three free throws to give the Scarlet Knights a one-point lead. The Wolverines would have one final attempt and Nimari Burnett would get the ball and heave up a deep 3 that went in. Michigan would survive a scare against Rutgers, 84-82.
Michigan moved to 22-6 (14-3) and is right at the top with Michigan State for the Big Ten Conference. Goldin led the way for Michigan scoring 22 points but Burnett was right behind him scoring 20 points, along with the game winner. After Burnett nailed the game-sealing 3, social media erupted. Here are some of the best reactions.
