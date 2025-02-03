Coaches Poll: Michigan men's basketball jumps back into Top 25 rankings
Michigan men's basketball fell out of the USA Today Coaches Poll a week ago following a 27-point blowout loss to Purdue, but the Wolverines find themselves back in the Top 25 after rebounding with wins over Penn State and Rutgers last week.
On Monday, the Wolverines came in at No. 22 in the latest update to the Coaches Poll, joining five other Big Ten teams in the rankings: No. 7 Purdue, No. 9 Michigan State, No. 19 Wisconsin, No. 24 Maryland and No. 25 Illinois.
Michigan has a big week ahead with a home game vs. Oregon on Wednesday preceding a road trip to Indiana on Saturday. The Wolverines currently sit in third place in the Big Ten, trailing rival Michigan State (18-3, 9-1) and Purdue (17-5, 9-2) in the conference standings with 10 games remaining.
USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 — Week 14
1.) Auburn
2.) Duke
3.) Alabama
4.) Tennessee
5.) Houston
6.) Florida
7.) Purdue
8.) Iowa State
9.) Michigan State
10.) St. John's
11.) Marquette
12.) Texas Tech
13.) Texas A&M
14.) Kentucky
15.) Memphis
16.) Missouri
17.) Kansas
18.) UConn
19.) Wisconsin
20.) Arizona
21.) Clemson
22.) Michigan
23.) Saint Mary's
24.) Maryland
25.) Illinois
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (88); Ole Miss (70); Louisville (50); Creighton (44); Oregon (31); New Mexico (18); UCLA (7); West Virginia (6); Utah State (4); Gonzaga (4); Drake (2); BYU (2); UC Irvine (1); Baylor (1)
