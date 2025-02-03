REPORT: Another Ohio State Football assistant coach leaving Buckeyes' program
Ohio State Football has seen several members of its coaching staff poached by both fellow college football programs and the National Football League over the past two weeks.
Already, head coach Ryan Day has watched defensive coordinator Jim Knowles accept the same role at Penn State, associate head coach and offensive line coach Justin Frye take the O-line job with the Arizona Cardinals, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly leave for the OC job with the Los Vegas Raiders. Now, the Buckeyes appear to be losing a fourth member of the staff.
According to a report from 247Sports' Matt Zentiz, Texas is targeting OSU grad assistant LaAllen Clark for an outside linebackers coach position with the Longhorns. Clark has worked at Ohio State for the past two years, while also employed as a private trainer for numerous NFL players, per Zenitz's report.
Like Michigan a year ago, Ohio State is learning how difficult it is to keep a coaching staff together after winning a national championship. The Wolverines watched head coach Jim Harbaugh depart for the Los Angeles Chargers, taking several of his assistant coaches with him in the process. The situations aren't totally alike, but the Buckeyes have suffered a fair amount of attrition as well in wake of winning their own title.
Day will have his work cut out for him in replacing perhaps the best coordinator duo in college football last season in Knowles and Kelly. Ohio State is sure to attract several candidates to fill the roles, but can they produce at the same level of their predecessors?
Only time will tell.
