Dusty May on Michigan basketball's win over Rutgers: 'These were the games we were losing earlier in the year'
It wasn't pretty, but Michigan men's basketball moved to 16-5 (8-2) after a 66-63 win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines once again had turnover issues, 17 of them to be exact, but Michigan found a way to win a gritty, close game. The Scarlet Knights were without freshman phenom Dylan Harper, but Rutgers had its other freshman phenom playing, Ace Bailey. The Wolverines' defense did a good job against Bailey who scored only 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting.
Michigan won its second game in a row after trading wins and losses in the previous four games. At the end of the day, wins are what matters and the Wolverines are now just one game behind rival Michigan State in the Big Ten standings.
RELATED: 5 Takeaways: Michigan men's basketball outlasts Rutgers in gritty Big Ten battle
Prior to getting crushed at Purdue, 91-64, the Wolverines' previous four losses were by a combined eight points. Head coach Dusty May spoke after the game and he credited his team for staying in the game and finishing the job. He noted these were the type of games the Wolverines would lose earlier in the year. Michigan lost to Wake Forest (two points), Arkansas (two points), Oklahoma (one point), and Minnesota (three points). In every game, Michigan had multiple opportunities to win the game.
"These were the games we were losing earlier in the year when things didn't go well, we didn't make enough plays," May said after the game. "And so hopefully it's a sign going forward because when you're in the Big Ten Tournament or you're on the road at Michigan State or whatever the case, you never know how the game is going to go. And then on to the NCAA Tournament, fortunately, if we continue to play well and get there, you're going to have to win ugly once or twice. You're going to have to win pretty once or twice. You're going to have to probably win in between once or twice if you're going to make a run. And so all of these experiences are really good for us.
"Even Tre Donaldson down the stretch, him being in a position — all those tight games as a relatively young guy, that experience helps and gives us so much confidence to put the ball in his hands and let him go make plays."
Michigan's next game will come against Oregon at Crisler Center on Wednesday.
