Takeaways: Michigan men's basketball outlasts Rutgers in gritty Big Ten battle
Danny Wolf scored 16 points, Vlad Goldin added 14, and Michigan men's basketball outlasted Rutgers in a gritty 66-63 road victory for the Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.
The Scarlet Knights' defense made things difficult for the Wolverines through much of the game, but Michigan got strong play from its backcourt and enough timely baskets down the stretch to excape Piscataway with a much-needed win to keep pace with Michigan State and Purdue in the Big Ten Conference title race.
With today's victory, Michigan (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) ends a three-game losing streak to Rutgers (11-11, 4-7). Here are five takeaways from the Wolverines' win:
1. Danny Wolf returns to form
The last three to four games have been a tough stretch for Michigan forward Danny Wolf, but the seven-footer returned to form on Saturday afternoon.
Wolf was quiet early with just two first-half points, but he came alive in the second half to score 14 of his 16 points after the break. Wolf was an efficient 5-of-9 from the floor, a big 3-pointer in the closing limits to help the Wolverines' stave off one of Rutgers' many comeback efforts.
The seven-footer put in work on the glass as well, grabbing 14 rebounds to record his ninth double-double of the season. In order for the Wolverines to reach their full potential this season, these are the type of nights we need to see out of Danny Wolf.
2. Michigan survives Tre Donaldson's early foul trouble
Tre Donaldson got off to a strong start in this one, with five points and an assist in the opening minutes. However, after two quick fouls sent the Wolverines point guard to the bench, Michigan turned to freshman Justin Pippen.
Michigan managed well without its starting PG on the floor for an extended stretch in the first half, getting outscored just 13-11 by the Scarlet Knights. Pippen knocked down a deep 3-pointer in his early appearance to give the Wolverines a boost.
Donaldson briefly left the game in the second half after appearing to tweak an ankle, but Michigan held serve for a second time without its starting point guard. That's a sign of growth for the Maize and Blue, who often have become disjointed offensively without Donaldson on the floor at times this season.
3. Justin Pippen showing his potential
At the start of the season, it appeared as if shooting guard L.J. Cason would be the freshman who made the biggest impact in 2024-25. However, as the Wolverines settled into Big Ten play, that role has been taken over by backup point guard Justin Pippen.
While he's only averaging roughly 7.5 minutes per game, Pippen is clearly the freshman that Dusty May and his staff trust the most, and he showed why in this game.
With Donaldson dealing with the foul trouble and a tweaked ankle in the second half, it was Pippen out there helping conduct the Wolverines offense. His stat line from today doesn't jump out (xxx, xxx), but the freshman is a good on-ball defender and does a lot of the little things right. Pippen has a bright future ahead.
4. Michigan shares the wealth offensively
The Wolverines had a clear low-post advantage throughout the afternoon, and Vlad Goldin took advantage early with eight first-half points. However, the Scarlet Knights adjusted after the break, making it difficult for Michigan to get the ball inside to the seven-foot center.
Against Rutgers' scrappy defense, Michigan got offensive contributions from several players. Donaldson joined Wolf and Goldin in double-figures with 10 points, while Roddy Gayle Jr., Sam Walters and Will Tschetter each added six for the Wolverines.
One of Michigan's biggest strengths is its versatility on offense. Donaldson got the Wolverines going early, Goldin was the offensive catalyst late in the first half, Wolf took over in the second half, and Michigan's role players filled in the rest in a well-rounded effort.
5. Michigan's defensive strategy pays off
Rutgers has a bonafide superstar in freshman Ace Bailey, and Michigan head coach Dusty May and his staff gambled a little bit in an effort to slow him down.
The Wolverines threw consistent double-teams at Bailey, who came into this game averaging over 20 points per game, including a 37-point effort in the Scarlet Knights' last outing vs. Northwestern. Today, Michigan held Bailey to just 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting, including an 0-for-7 effort from beyond the 3-point line for the freshman.
Michigan's defensive strategy provided a ton of open looks for Rutgers' other players, and put the Wolverines in bad rebounding position. The Scarlet Knights had 15 offensive rebounds on the afternoon, but converted those into just six second-chance points. Rutgers failed to take advantage of open looks as well, shooting just 33% from the floor and an ugly 28% from 3-point range.
It was a bold defensive strategy, and it paid off for the Maize and Blue.
