How analytics confirm Michigan basketball’s historic dominance
In this story:
The 2025-26 Michigan basketball team has been nothing short of impressive in its first couple of months of the season. The No. 2 Wolverines are a perfect 13-0 and not only winning games, but doing so handily.
Earlier this season, Michigan broke a Big Ten record for most wins by 40-plus points with six. They did so just 12 games into the season.
Now, the Wolverines are continuing to make history, this time with the KenPom rating.
What is KenPom?
KenPom is an advanced system that grades college basketball teams and produces a score.
It keys in on how efficiently teams play, taking tempo, offensive and defensive efficiency, luck and strength of schedule all into account.
The system has been extremely helpful for predicting national champions, as nearly every championship team has ranked inside the top-25 in both offensive and defensive efficiency.
So, How Does this Relate to Michigan Basketball?
In 2025-26, the Michigan Wolverines have a KenPom rating of +39.43, which is the second-highest of all time, only behind the 1999 Duke Blue Devils.
As it stands, Michigan is five points ahead of Arizona in net rating, despite being ranked behind the Wildcats in the AP Poll.
The Wolverines rank first in defensive rating (87.1) and fifth in offensive rating (126.4).
Best in the Country
At this point, with how dominant the Wolverines have been, they have looked like the best team in the country.
The latest AP Poll releases tomorrow (Monday, Jan. 5), where Michigan fans will await to see if UofM will finally jump Arizona.
